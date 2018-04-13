Gmail is getting a 'confidential mode' that prevents users from printing or forwarding your email

Gmail is getting a new Confidential Mode that will add an extra layer of security to messages that you wish to remain private, according to The Verge.

Confidential Mode feature, which might be revealed as soon as May 8 during Google's annual developer conference, reportedly lets senders choose to block the recipient of the email from doing certain things with the message, like forwarding it, printing it or even copying the contents.

Users will also have the option to lock an email message with a password, The Verge said, or set a certain time for the message to expire and vanish.

The changes are particularly important as consumers begin to worry more about how their data is used and shared, and who has access to it. Using a confidential email might let you send a message to a friend or colleague without having to worry about the contents being forwarded to folks who you don't want to see it.

