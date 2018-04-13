Bitcoin can create some sticky tax situations—here's what experts say investors should do

In the ever-developing cryptocurrency world, everything from "bitcoin mining" to "airdrops" could add to the tax bill.

"What surprised me was the number of people that I've spoken with that didn't necessarily believe that many of these trades were subject to tax," said Michael Meisler, global blockchain leader for Ernst & Young's tax practice. "There was a lack of understanding of some relatively basic tax principles. Calculate your relative gain and pay tax on it."

The Internal Revenue Service views bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as property, which means profits from any transactions are generally subject to capital gains tax.

Paying the dues on bitcoin itself may be relatively straightforward, unless an investor bought and sold at several different price points. Then that raises question of what the capital gains were. Similar uncertainty exists for a range of other cryptocurrency-related transactions.

Meisler said he was asked in late 2016 to take on his current role after working with cryptocurrency tax issues for the last six or seven years. He said he was initially supposed to spend 10 percent to 15 percent of his time on cryptocurrency. But it's since taken up more of his time. "This has been a global issue for us," he said.