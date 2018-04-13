I tried a Windows tablet that runs on a Qualcomm smartphone processor — and boy did I miss Intel

Several large PC makers are beginning to sell new laptops that are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor, a historic break from the Intel (and similar) processors that have powered almost every Windows PC from the beginning of time.

PC makers are adopting these chips in hopes of getting the kind of "all day" battery life and always-connected computers that characterize like Apple's iPad or a smartphone, while still offering Windows users the environment and apps they prefer.

The theory is that these devices will better compete with Apple's iPad Pro, which can be purchased with a cellular connection and offers great battery life -- much longer than Intel-based Windows tablets like the Microsoft Surface.

But it's a theory that just doesn't hold up in practice. I tried one of these computers, the HP Envy X2, and came away disappointed, mainly because I just couldn't do a lot of the same things I could do with an Intel-powered machine.