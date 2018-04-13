Netflix shares rise after Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy: 'Catch Netflix if you can'

Deutsche Bank upgraded Netflix shares to buy from hold, saying it had misjudged how to value the high-flying stock and the potential for international growth.

"What's evolved with respect to our view on the stock is that Netflix has changed the industry in a profound way and in doing so has given itself a significant lead, making it very difficult for the traditional media companies, or even other big tech companies, to catch up," analyst Bryan Kraft wrote in a note to clients Friday entitled "Upgrading To Buy: Catch Netflix If You Can."

Netflix shares rose 1.6 percent in Friday's premarket session.

The analyst raised his price target for Netflix shares to $350 from $240, representing 13 percent upside to Thursday's close.

The company is one of the best performing stocks in the market so far this year. Its shares are up 61 percent year-to-date through Thursday versus the S&P 500's roughly flat return.

