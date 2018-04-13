Postmates says it has added $1.2 billion to the economy since 2017

The gig economy is doing more than just providing convenience for consumers. New data from on-demand delivery service Postmates underscores the opportunities presented by this growing sector of the workforce for businesses and workers alike.
Postmates teamed up with Edelman Intelligence to create an economic impact model to measure the effect it's had on cities, businesses and work forces in the 300 U.S. markets it operates in. The data show from 2017 to date, $1.2 billion has been generated through the Postmates platform, which connects 150,000 couriers to 25,000 merchant partners to deliver goods on-demand. Couriers earned $216.8 million last year, averaging $18.32 an hour.
From 2015 through 2017, Postmates says it has generated $380 million in sales in Los Angeles and $127.7 million in New York during that same time period.
The company also measured business growth both on and off its platform for partner merchants and finds businesses reported growing 3.7 times faster once they teamed up with Postmates, which prides itself on getting customers their orders in an hour or less.
"There is a fundamental shift happening in our cities right now — it's not just that customers and buyers can summon anything at the click of a button to their doorstep," says Vikrum Aiyer, head of strategic communications and policy at Postmates. "But there is also a difference in how businesses are competing as a result of a shift in commerce."