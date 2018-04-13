Pro Trump fundraising group refuses to give back $500,000 contribution from Steve Wynn

A pro-Trump political action committee refuses to return a hefty contribution from Steve Wynn, the former casino magnate who has been accused of sexual misconduct, CNBC has learned.

Wynn gave $500,000 to America First Action Super PAC on Jan. 23, just days before the first reports of his alleged harassment of women were published, according to first quarter financial data from the Federal Election Commission. CNBC asked the group whether it has any intention of returning the contribution following the stories of Wynn's alleged misconduct.

"We're not returning the donation," a spokeswoman for America First said.

CNBC then asked the spokeswoman whether the group plans to accept future donations from Wynn.

"Why do you ask? Did he offer?" she wrote back in an email, suggesting that America First would be willing to keep its financial coffers open for potential Wynn contributions. The group's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for clarification.

An spokesman for Wynn did not return requests for comment.

America First's refusal to return Wynn's donation is in line with the Republican National Committee's decision to not refund Wynn contributions. This response to Wynn's alleged misdeeds provides a stark contrast to the Democrats' reaction to sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against movie mogul and prominent Democratic booster Harvey Weinstein.