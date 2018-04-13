'No doubt' other big tech firms could have similar data issues to Facebook, top EU chief warns

Europe has no doubts that tech firms other than Facebook are affected by privacy and data protection issues similar to the social media giant, European Commissioner Vera Jourova told CNBC.

"I don't have doubts that are some bad practices among other IT providers and networks. So what I have said about GDPR and our serious intention to have the data of all people protected, it applies to everybody, it's not only related to Facebook," she told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Friday.

Facebook has said 87 million users' profiles may have had their data shared without consent to Cambridge Analytica. The data analytics firm is accused of using that data to influence U.S. voters during the 2016 presidential elections, which it has denied.

It obtained Facebook data through a quiz app set up by Aleksandr Kogan, a lecturer at Cambridge University. Cambridge Analytica has said no more than 30 million profiles were shared.

Facebook's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg spent two days this week on Capitol Hill facing questions from U.S. lawmakers. The CEO told lawmakers that his own data had been compromised due to the data sharing scandal.

He declined an invitation to appear before U.K. lawmakers, but Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfner is set to give evidence instead later this month.