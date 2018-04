The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street finished its previous session in the black. On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 293.60 points to close at 24,483.05, after President Donald Trump clarified his position on a possible missile attack in Syria.

Markets have been on edge in recent days after Trump appeared to criticize the Kremlin for its supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad, following a suspected chemical attack last weekend.

Facebook remains in the spotlight. Earlier this week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified twice on Capitol Hill, where he faced questions surrounding the social media giant's guiding principles and legal obligations. The company has suffered a wave of bad press following allegations that research firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly gained access to the personal information of up to 87 million users.

On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo.