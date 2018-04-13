VW’s new chief wants the automaker to be fit and ready for the tech revolution

We have to be faster in adopting new technology and autonomous driving: VW's Diess 13 Mins Ago | 00:56

The new leader of the Volkswagen Group says his priority is to make the world's biggest auto company ready for a rapid technological change.

The world's largest carmaker shuffled its pack Thursday when it announced that former BMW executive Herbert Diess will replace Matthias Mueller, the former head of Porsche who took over following the diesel emissions scandal in late 2015.

Diess told CNBC's Annette Weisbach at the company headquarters in Wolfsburg Friday that the most important thing is to cope with rapid changes affecting the auto industry.

"There is not much room for decision making when it comes to new technologies and autonomous driving. There are new competitors entering our segments and new brands coming from China," he said.

"We have to be fast and very innovative and that is basically why we did this organizational change."

The incoming group boss also said that the company's labor council, which represents the interest of the company's workers, was "fully committed" to the structural and operational changes.