The deadline to file your taxes is rapidly approaching, but cyber criminals have already been hard at work trying to cash in with fraudulent tax returns.

This tax season, experts say instead of targeting individual tax payers, scam artists are targeting tax professionals.

"One of the challenges that we're seeing this year is that as tax professionals and the I.R.S. have become more and more sophisticated, so too have the adversaries," said Caleb Barlow, IBM Security's vice president of threat intelligence.

Tax fraud is big business for cyber criminals. Last year Internet crimes netted the perpetrators $445 billion, with tax fraud as a primary focus, according to IBM Security, which monitors cyber crimes.

"We had about 75 tax professionals report that they had been victims of some sort of a tax payer breach. So that unfortunately is a 60 percent increase for the same period of time last year," said Cecilia Barreda, an I.R.S. spokeswoman.

The I.R.S. can recognize if a computer of an individual is filing too many tax returns, and will stop them for likely being fraudulent. But the agency expects tax professionals to file dozens, if not hundreds of tax returns on behalf of their clients.

"If they [cybercriminals] can compromise a tax professional, they get access to two key things. One is the private information of that tax professional's clients that can be used to file tax returns on their behalf," Barlow said.

"And in addition to that, they can use the IP address and the computer of the tax professional to actually do the filing with the I.R.S.," he added.