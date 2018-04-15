President Donald Trump's approval rating declined in the latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, and Democrats are showing more enthusiasm for voting this fall than Republicans.

Among all adults in the survey, 39 percent approved of Trump's performance, down four points from last month. Fifty-seven percent disapproved of how the president is doing. Forty-four percent strongly disapproved, while 22 percent strongly approved.

There are warning signs for the president in the internal numbers as well, as his core constituencies back away from him a bit.

Trump's approval rating is 79 percent among Republicans, but that represents a five-point decline from last month. Forty-six percent of white voters view Trump's job favorably, down four points since March.

The president had the approval of 50 percent of men last month, but that slipped to 45 percent in April. Thirty-four percent of women approve of Trump's performance.

In one somewhat bright spot for Trump, 36 percent of voters aged 18 to 34 said they approved of his performance – a five-point boost from April. Yet his approval rating among independents is now 38 percent, which is seven points lower than last month's results.