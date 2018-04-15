Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump, gave his first media interview since the dismissal in an ABC "20/20" interview that aired Sunday night.
The interview came shortly before Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty," was set to be released on Tuesday. The memoir details the fired FBI chief's personal experiences with Trump, and spends ample time criticizing Trump's behavior in the White House and his relationship to the truth.
In an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, Comey gave his first on-camera remarks since being fired by Trump in May 2017. Here are the most revealing things he said: