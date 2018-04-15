In the interview, Comey recounted his February 2017 conversation with Trump in the Oval Office regarding ex-top advisor Michael Flynn. Comey said that Trump's words, and the circumstances surround the meeting, provided "evidence of obstruction of justice" by the president.

The White House said Flynn was fired for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. When Trump brought up Flynn in the one-on-one conversation, Comey said the president told him, "I hope you can let it go," referring to an investigation into Flynn by the FBI at the time.

Asked in the ABC interview whether he believed Trump was obstructing justice in making the request, Comey said: "Possibly. I mean, it's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice."

"It would depend and – and I'm just a witness in this case, not the investigator or prosecutor, it would depend upon other things that reflected on his intent," he added.

Comey also rhetorically asked why Trump asked other top advisors to leave the room if he "didn't know he was doing something improper."

"Why did he kick out the attorney general and the vice president of the United States and the leaders of the intelligence community? I mean, why am I alone if he's – doesn't know the nature of the request?"