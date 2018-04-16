Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaked President Donald Trump via Twitter on Monday, following two Pulitzer Prize wins by the Washington Post.



In a tweet, Bezos praised the reporters at the Washington Post for their investigative reporting that led to "Alabama" and "Moscow," referencing the two story topics that landed the journalism prizes -- and embarrassed the president.

Trump previously endorsed Roy Moore, a former Alabama Senate candidate who was accused of improprieties with underage girls, some of which came to light through the Post's reporting.

Moscow refers to Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, which was the subject of numerous reports in the Post and the New York Times, which shared the Pulitzer.

It's fair to say Bezos and Trump aren't on the best terms. Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos and the two companies he owns, Amazon and the Washington Post, for dodging taxes and publishing "fake news," among other things.

Bezos has largely remained silent in response to Trump's many attacks. But he criticized Trump prior to the 2016 election that Trump's behavior "erodes our democracy," and offered to shoot him to space after being attacked of a tax "scam."