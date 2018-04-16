Here's what the Street expects from Bank of America earnings

Bank of America is scheduled to release its first-quarter results Monday before the bell.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting from the bank:

—Earnings: 59 cents a share expected by Thomson Reuters

—Revenue: $23.059 billion forecast

—Net interest income: $11.69 billion forecast by StreetAccount

—Net interest margin: 2.44 percent expected

—Fixed income trading revenue: $2.92 billion forecast

Bank of America shares are up about 1 percent for the year, outperforming rival Citigroup, which is down 4.6 percent in 2018.

The banking giant made news last week after Vice Chairman Anne Finucane told Bloomberg the bank has let its gun-maker clients know "it's not our intent to underwrite or finance military-style firearms." Finucane made her remarks after 17 students and teachers died in a shooting at a Florida high school.

Earnings season kicked off last week with J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup both reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.