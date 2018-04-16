Elon Musk's Boring Company raises $113 million to dig tunnels for fast transit

Musk's vision is to move people or cargo on "electric skates" at between 125 and 150 miles per hour, a technology he calls "Loop." The tunnels could also someday be used for "hyperloop" transportation, a much faster vacuum-powered technology that could move "pods" at up to 600 miles per hour. Several companies, including Virgin Hyperloop One, are working on developing hyperloop technology, which was first proposed by Musk in 2012.

While the SEC filing did not reveal which investors participated in the new round of funding, SpaceX engineer Steve Davis is listed as a director, and Neuralink President Jared Birchall is also listed as an executive.

The Boring Company famously sold $10 million worth of "flamethrowers," which appear to be modified roofing torches, to fans and followers of the company and Elon Musk earlier this year.

Musk is also a founder of space exploration company SpaceX and brain-computer interface start-up Neuralink, and the CEO of electric car pioneer Tesla.