East Coast sees major floods in spring storm

The East Coast was hit with heavy rain and flooding on Monday as a severe storm made its way toward the Atlantic.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in and around New York City and northeastern New Jersey from Monday morning to the afternoon. The floods ravaged the area, closing subway stations and roads as water levels rose quickly.

The storm brought heavy snow to the Midwest over the weekend that canceled flights and killed two before turning to rain on the East Coast.

People braving the storm flocked to social media to share photos and videos of the water-logged commutes.