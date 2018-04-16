Chances are, you are confused about your credit card rewards, frequent flyer programs and hotel loyalty programs.

And that means you're probably leaving real money on the table.

Many Americans don't understand these programs, according to a new survey from NextAdvisor, which reviews online services.

More than half of those surveyed said they are befuddled by frequent flyer programs, followed by hotel loyalty programs and credit card rewards.

About 47 percent of survey respondents said they did not know how many hotel loyalty points they have. Meanwhile, 35 percent don't know their tally of frequent flyer miles, and 35 percent don't understand their credit card rewards.

Some consumers are not taking the time to sort through those rewards. That goes for 36 percent who are in frequent flyer programs; 33 percent in hotel loyalty programs and 24 percent with credit card rewards.

The problem comes from two sources, according to Julie Myhre-Nunes, an analyst at NextAdvisor: companies that do not make it clear how to redeem rewards and consumers who are quick to apply for cards that aren't necessarily the best fit for them.

Here are several steps you can take to avoid this confusion.