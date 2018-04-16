But doing this can give these tech giants access to a lot of information about what you're doing — even if you're not using their services directly.

For instance, Facebook says it can collect your IP address (which can be used to figure out your location), browser and operating system information, and data on the app you're using, all so it can better target ads and stories to you when you use Facebook. The ability to collect so much information is one reason why it sometimes seems that Facebook ads are "following" you.

You can regain some control over this information by creating a new account for every site and app. But that means you'd have to remember which username and password you used for each service.

A password manager solves that problem.

Think of it like this: a password manager app is like a "vault" with all of your passwords and logins for every site and app you visit. It's locked with a single key — the only one you need — and when you open that vault, you see all of the passwords and log-ins for all of your accounts.

There are a lot of options to pick from, but I'll walk you through my favorite.