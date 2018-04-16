President Trump says job growth is booming under his watch, but it has slowed down – so far

Claiming he has created 3 million jobs since his election, President Donald Trump touted his record of job growth to a cheering crowd Monday at a Florida rally.

By itself, the number sounds impressive. But a closer look at the numbers shows that, on Trump's watch, the pace of U.S. job growth slowed since he was elected in November 2016.

Trump praised the strength of the economy Monday in a predominantly Latino Miami suburb, telling the audience the country is "starting to really rock" with businesses coming back to the country and corporations facing fewer regulations.

Trump was joined by local business owners in the Miami area and members of his Cabinet, underscoring the importance of the tax law and the business climate to Republicans' midterm election hopes. Florida has long been one of the nation's campaign battlegrounds and will be among several states contested by both parties in the fight to control Congress.