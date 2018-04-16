Martin Sorrell 'created a monster in advertising' and will be hard to replace, says telecom tycoon

The resignation of Martin Sorrell from his post as the chief of WPP is "a very sad event" and it will be a big challenge for someone to fill his chair, according to Egyptian magnate Naguib Sawiris.

"He's created a monster in advertising, he's created a success story that is very difficult to replicate," Sawiris, a billionaire who made his fortune building a telecommunications empire from the Middle East to South Asia, told CNBC's Capital Connection.

Sorrell is "a workaholic" who knows all his numbers and subsidiaries, said Sawiris, who owns a telecom company in North Korea and also has business interests in gold mining. "This is not the kind of guy you can replace and think the next CEO will do a good job."