Netflix stock soars more than 6 percent after adding nearly 2 million US subscribers

Netflix has relied on international growth and heavy investments in original content to drive subscriptions — and Monday's results provided an update on their effectiveness.

Netflix's addition of more than 7.4 million international subscribers set a new record, marking growth of 50 percent from a year ago. The company also said it expects to have $7.5 billion to $8 billion of content expenses this year, in line with previous estimates.

The company has said that it expects to grow to 60 million to 90 million members in the U.S. over time, and that it would spend $8 billion on content and $2 billion on marketing this year.

The company highlighted Spanish-language hit "La Casa de Papel," unscripted series "Queer Eye," and beloved franchises like "Marvel's Jessica Jones," "Grace and Frankie," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events." Netflix also credited new talent, like Shonda Rhimes, and Jenji Kohan, for their "proven track record of success," and for allowing Netflix to cut back "reliance on third-party studios."

"We're investing in more marketing of new original titles to create more density of viewing and

conversation around each title," the company said in a statement.

The marketing spending comes after Netflix was barred from competing at the Cannes film festival due to a rule change — a setback the company called unfortunate.

Netflix faces increasing competition from Amazon and Disney, which have their own offerings, as well as traditional media companies and technology companies like Apple. At the same time, Netflix is expanding into cable bundles and recently announced a new offering with Comcast, in addition to bundles with Sky, T-Mobile and Altice.

Netflix said on Monday the bundles allow the company to upsell existing subscribers.

"We remain primarily a direct-to-consumer business, but we see our bundling initiative as an attractive supplemental channel," the company said.

Netflix will host a video conference with Wall Street analysts at 6 p.m. ET. On Monday, Netflix also announced the addition of Susan Rice, a former National Security Advisor and United States Ambassador to the United Nations, to the board of directors.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.