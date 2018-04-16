Rebele said, "Modern emissions controls are required on cars…but there is not a single outboard motor that has a catalytic converter, so they're putting out ten times the cancer-causing pollution that a car does per gallon of gas, and there's no plan to change that." Besides Rebele said, "Boats piss people off because they are noisy, and make big waves."

It takes about a half-hour for Pure Watercraft to rig a boat with one of its EV powertrains. CNBC got a side by side comparison of a boat with a traditional engine, and one of the Pure Outboard systems. The Pure Outboard was nearly silent.

The company's systems have been ordered by rowing coaches, fishing pros, water taxi operators, companies and research organizations that go out on the water in their daily work, Rebele said.