Shares of Roku jumped more than five percent in after-hours trade, after announcing that the media streaming device will offer access to ESPN+, Disney's new sports video streaming service.

Roku device users can now watch ESPN+ for $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year.

ESPN+ is offering 10,000 live sporting events in its first year, including Major League Baseball and NHL Hockey, past sporting events, a library of on-demand programs, and exclusive programming that won't be available on the network's linear channels.

ESPN+ is Disney's first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu.