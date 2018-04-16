    ×

    Media

    Roku shares jump more than 5 percent after announcing it will offer ESPN+

    • Shares of Roku jumped on news that the media streaming device will offer access to ESPN+, Disney's new sports video streaming service.
    • ESPN+ is offering 10,000 live sporting events in its first year as well as exclusive programming that won't be available on the network's linear channels.
    • ESPN+ is Disney's first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu.
    Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Shares of Roku jumped more than five percent in after-hours trade, after announcing that the media streaming device will offer access to ESPN+, Disney's new sports video streaming service.

    Roku device users can now watch ESPN+ for $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year.

    ESPN+ is offering 10,000 live sporting events in its first year, including Major League Baseball and NHL Hockey, past sporting events, a library of on-demand programs, and exclusive programming that won't be available on the network's linear channels.

    ESPN+ is Disney's first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu.

