    Russian stocks, ruble jump after report Trump halted further sanctions

    • Russian stocks, ruble jump after Trump reportedly overturns U.S. effort to place further sanctions on Russia.
    • The Washington Post reported that Trump told advisors he was upset about sanctions being officially rolled out because he was not yet comfortable with them.
    • The U.S. is now likely to hold back on any further sanctions until Russia does something provocative, the report says.
    • The Russian stock market is down 12 percent since the last round of sanctions was announced April 6.
    President Donald Trump speaks to the press with Vice President Mike Pence (L), in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    Russian stocks trading in the U.S. and the ruble jumped after a report that President Donald Trump would not extend further economic sanctions on Russia, contradicting comments from Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

    The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF reversed earlier losses and jumped 1.6 percent, while the iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF was up nearly 1 percent. The ruble rose 1.5 percent against the dollar.

    Haley on Sunday had said new sanctions were coming to punish Russia for its support of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government over the use of chemical weapons.

    But The Washington Post quoted unnamed sources saying that Trump met with his national security team Sunday and told them he was upset about sanctions being officially rolled out, saying he was not yet comfortable with them. The Post quoted administration officials saying that Trump would not likely approve any further sanctions, without another provocative action from Russia that could trigger them.

    Russian stocks have been under serious pressure, and the ruble has fallen since the U.S. sanctioned Russian oligarchs and businesses for supporting Assad and also meddling in the U.S. election. Russian stocks are down about 12 percent since the April 6 announcement, and the ruble is down about 5 percent against the dollar in that period.

    Peter Donisanu, global market analyst at Wells Fargo, said the sanctions limit liquidity for the financial sector and could potentially strain the sector. He said he is neutral on the emerging European, Middle East and Africa region, of which Russia is a part.

    "There's more going on here than just a couple of tweets, and really, at this point, pay attention to the reaction more than what's being said," Donisanu said.

    One reaction has been a steep jump of more than 20 percent in aluminum, after Russia's Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminum producer, was caught up in the sanctions. Rusal produces about 6 percent of the world's aluminum.

