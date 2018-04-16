The three most important charts for the market now as volatility rocks Wall Street   

According to Mark Newton, founder and president of Newton Advisors, the S&P 500 is starting to show signs of a bottom.

Specifically, he pointed to the fact that the S&P 500 is managing to trade above its 200-day moving average, while nearing its 50-day moving average. Newton calls this price action constructive on a technical basis.

"Right now, we obviously have started to show more and more signs of bottoming out in the last couple of weeks, so that is very constructive. We've also exceeded the trend line just since the middle part of March, so those are two key positives with regards to short-term trends," Newton said Friday.