Tronc shares rise 12% on report that SoftBank is among possible buyers

Media giant Tronc is jumping Monday on a report by Axios that Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank has considered a buyout bid.

The stock was briefly halted just before 11 a.m. ET after spiking roughly 9 percent. Shares resumed trading roughly 12 percent up.

The company behind The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and The Baltimore Sun is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo Global Management, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported citing an anonymous source.

The New York Post previously reported that Apollo might be interested in Tronc, but CNBC did not independently confirm that report.

A SoftBank buyout would stand as a notable endorsement for the newspaper industry, adding a media company to the Japanese investment machine's impressive portfolio alongside successful startups like Uber, WeWork and Arm.

SoftBank and Tronc did not immediately return request for comment.

