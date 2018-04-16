Trump campaign paid lawyer $93,000 to warn Steve Bannon, Michael Wolff over ‘Fire and Fury’

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign paid $93,000 to a law firm earlier this year to fight back against Michael Wolff's hotly debated White House tell-all book, "Fire and Fury."

Harder LLP – founded by Charles Harder, who represented pro wrestler Hulk Hogan in his case against Gawker – received two payments for its efforts on Trump's behalf. One payment of $25,000 was made in January and another for just over $68,000 was made in February, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings from the Trump campaign, released Sunday.

The payments to Harder's firm were largely in compensation for taking on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was a major source for the book, and Wolff, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Harder was hired to send cease-and-desist letters in early January to Bannon as well as to the book's publisher, Henry Holt and Co., just as the book started to make headlines ahead of its January 5 publication.

In the letter to Bannon, Harder claimed the former Trump advisor broke the nondisclosure agreement he signed when he left the White House. Harder also demanded Bannon save all communications he ever had with Wolff.

Just days before the book's publication, Harder's firm called on Henry Holt and Co. to halt publication and issue a "full and complete retraction and apology" to Trump. Instead, the company published the book a few days earlier than the originally planned publication date.

According to Wolff, Bannon used the word "treasonous" to describe a meeting the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., had with a Kremlin-backed lawyer at Trump Tower in 2016. Bannon also personally insulted the president's son-in-law and senior aide, Jared Kushner, the book says.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign did not return requests for comment about the payments to Harder. The lawyer, in turn, did not return repeated emails for comment. Bannon and Henry Holt and Co. also did not return requests for comment.