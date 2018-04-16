The moves in pre-market trade came after a mixed response in international markets. Investors around the globe are keeping a close eye on politics after the U.S., France and Britain launched more than 100 missiles Saturday that targeted facilities in Syria.

The Pentagon described the U.S.-led strikes as a "justified, legitimate and proportionate response" to the Syrian regime's continued use of chemical weapons. Consequently, oil prices fell on Monday.

On Monday, data and earnings are likely to keep investors busy. Retail sales and the Empire State manufacturing survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by business inventories and the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will be released at 4 p.m. ET.

In corporate data, Bank of America, M&T Bank and Netflix are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings reports.

Social media giant Facebook will remain in the spotlight, as investors await any further details into the allegations that research firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly gained access to the personal information of up to 87 million users. Elsewhere, Martin Sorrell, the CEO of advertising giant WPP, has stepped down from his position in the wake of a misconduct investigation.