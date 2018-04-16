    ×

    US Markets

    US futures post solid gains ahead of the open; earnings loom

    • Retail sales and the Empire State manufacturing survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by business inventories and the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will be released at 4 p.m. ET.
    • Bank of America, M&T Bank and Netflix are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings reports.

    U.S. stock index futures jumped ahead of Monday's open, ahead of a new batch of corporate earnings.

    Around 5:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 154 points, indicating an uptick of 162.86 points at the open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures indicated a positive start to Monday's session for their respective markets.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 31, 2014 in New York City
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 31, 2014 in New York City

    The moves in pre-market trade came after a mixed response in international markets. Investors around the globe are keeping a close eye on politics after the U.S., France and Britain launched more than 100 missiles Saturday that targeted facilities in Syria.

    The Pentagon described the U.S.-led strikes as a "justified, legitimate and proportionate response" to the Syrian regime's continued use of chemical weapons. Consequently, oil prices fell on Monday.

    On Monday, data and earnings are likely to keep investors busy. Retail sales and the Empire State manufacturing survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by business inventories and the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will be released at 4 p.m. ET.

    In corporate data, Bank of America, M&T Bank and Netflix are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings reports.

    Social media giant Facebook will remain in the spotlight, as investors await any further details into the allegations that research firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly gained access to the personal information of up to 87 million users. Elsewhere, Martin Sorrell, the CEO of advertising giant WPP, has stepped down from his position in the wake of a misconduct investigation.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    On the central banking front, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be speaking at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce in Florence, Alabama; while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Florida at the International Economic Forum of the Americas' World Strategic Forum.

    News coming out of the White House will remain at the forefront, as turbulence surrounding the Donald Trump administration continues to rumble on. Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday that Trump was "morally unfit" to be president.

    —CNBC's Amanda Macias contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---