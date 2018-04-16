Watch Vice President Mike Pence speak on space policy at the 34th Space Symposium

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak on space policy Monday at the 34th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

While the White House declined provide advance notice about what Pence plans to address, his role as leader of the National Space Council means he is expected to make an announcement regarding the group's work on policy and regulatory reforms.

At the Council's second meeting in February, Pence and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross approved a handful of recommendations, but not policies. The reforms would intend to overhaul parts of the regulatory process for the space industry, including some commercial space regulations under the purview of Ross' agency.