Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch announced a range of sustainability goals Tuesday as it looked to green its operations and reduce its environmental impact.

By 2025, the business wants 100 percent of purchased electricity to come from renewable sources, it said.



Among other things, it wants to cut carbon dioxide emissions across the value chain by 25 percent and all packaging to either be returnable or made from majority recycled content. In terms of water stewardship, Anheuser-Busch said all of its facilities will engage in "water efficiency efforts."



Tuesday's goals underline the brewer's efforts to boost its sustainability. Last September, it signed a power-purchase agreement with Enel Green Power. Through this agreement, Anheuser-Busch gets 50 percent of its purchased electricity from renewables.



"Our company has been around for 165 years, and these goals will ensure that we continue to make meaningful contributions toward building strong communities and a healthy environment for the next 165 years," CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement.



Looking at the bigger picture, in 2017, Anheuser-Busch's parent company, AB InBev, made a commitment to secure 100 percent of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025.



Anheuser-Busch is the latest brewer looking to boost its environmental credentials. Last June, for example, the Carlsberg Group announced a raft of ambitious plans relating to sustainability, dubbed "Together Towards ZERO." It said it would target zero carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030 and the 100 percent use of renewable electricity at its breweries by 2022.

Carlsberg added that it was looking to halve brewery water usage by 2030 and would also work with partners to improve water management in "high risk" areas around some breweries.

Both AB InBev and the Carlsberg Group are members of the RE100, a global initiative comprising some of the world's biggest companies, all committed to 100 percent renewable power.