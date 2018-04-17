    ×

    Trading Nation

    Chart shows transports are about to power higher, Oppenheimer says

    Transport stocks just had their best day in over a month. But can the run continue?
    Transport stocks just had their best day in over a month. But can the run continue?   

    With earnings on tap this week and next, the transportation group will likely cover more miles than usual. To one technician, the only direction for the group is up.

    "The charts are bullish on the iShares Transports ETF (ticker IYT)," Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "The trend is positive."

    The 200-day moving average, which acts as a proxy for trend, is heading north, says Wald who rates the industry as a buy. That longer-term moving average currently sits at $181 a share, a level the ETF has not closed below since November.

    "Within this uptrend, we are seeing some signs of stabilization at an important support level. That support level is about $181," said Wald. "We came down and tested it in early February, tested it again more recently, so we are seeing some signs of base building at that important level."

    Gains over the past week have also improved the technical outlook for transports stocks, he said. The IYT has risen by more than 1 percent three times in the past five sessions.

    "It is reversing the ETF's downtrend year to date. I think it would be the final confirmation you're looking for a rally through $196 resistance," said Wald.

    The IYT currently trades nearly 3 percent from its $196 level of resistance. The ETF has not closed above that level since early February.

    As for individual names, Wald favors large-cap railroad companies such as Union Pacific and mid-cap trucking companies, including Old Dominion.

    Stacey Gilbert of Susquehanna sees the bullish case for transports stocks from a fundamentals perspective.

    "Investor concerns about first-quarter profits being weaker because of harsh winter weather and inconsistencies with railroads were really short-sighted," Gilbert, head of derivatives strategy, said on "Trading Nation." "For truck-levered companies, this is the best fundamentals backdrop that they've seen in a decade."

    In the trucking subsector, Gilbert and Susquehanna senior equity research analyst Bascome Majors see potential for J.B. Hunt and Hub Group. They forecast at least 20 percent to 22 percent upside from current levels, one of the more bullish calls on the Street for both names.

    As for railroad companies, Gilbert has her eye on Norfolk Southern.

    "This is really our contrarian call," she said. "Bascome's price target is about 22 percent above current levels and from a valuation perspective this is certainly cheap relative to peers."

    On its options, Gilbert added, "This is the name where we've seen an increase in options order flow where investors seem to be positioning bullishly in ticker NSC."

    Transports stocks have underperformed the broader markets this year. The IYT has fallen 0.4 percent compared with the S&P 500's slight gain. The Dow transports index is flat for the year.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Disclosure: Susquehanna Financial Group owns 1 percent or more of Norfolk Southern.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    JBHT
    ---
    NSC
    ---
    ODFL
    ---
    UNP
    ---
    IYT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...