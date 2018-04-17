'If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,' Cisco executive says

Cisco is currently working to protect its customers from up to 20 billion cybersecurity attacks per day, but the internet networking company is looking to a world changed by future wireless capabilities.

Speaking with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said the company is working to develop the next generation of telecommunications infrastructure: 5G.

Asked about her description of what the next two decades would be like for Cisco, Suzuki said, "If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible."

5G (so named because it will be the fifth generation of wireless standards) has the potential to support "at least 10 times" the speed and throughput as the current 4G networks, Suzuki said, That will mean "huge opportunities" are created for businesses in fields such as augmented reality and virtual reality, she said.

"The type of services, the immersive experiences that service providers can provide will be extraordinary going forward," added Suzuki.