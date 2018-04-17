    ×

    'If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,' Cisco executive says

    • Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard.
    • Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create "huge opportunities" for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality.
    • Increased connectivity does, however, come at the potential cost of greater vulnerability to cybersecurity threats, Suzuki warned.
    Digital transformation in Asia is important for Cisco
    Cisco is currently working to protect its customers from up to 20 billion cybersecurity attacks per day, but the internet networking company is looking to a world changed by future wireless capabilities.

    Speaking with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said the company is working to develop the next generation of telecommunications infrastructure: 5G.

    Asked about her description of what the next two decades would be like for Cisco, Suzuki said, "If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible."

    5G (so named because it will be the fifth generation of wireless standards) has the potential to support "at least 10 times" the speed and throughput as the current 4G networks, Suzuki said, That will mean "huge opportunities" are created for businesses in fields such as augmented reality and virtual reality, she said.

    "The type of services, the immersive experiences that service providers can provide will be extraordinary going forward," added Suzuki.

    What is 5G?
    This opportunity, however, brings about greater threats as well, she warned.

    With more than 50 billion devices expected to be connected to the internet and mobile networks by 2020 or 2021, the number of access points potentially vulnerable to hackers is greatly increased as well, Suzuki said.

    "The biggest challenge for companies like us and users is going to be the deployment of very robust cybersecurity protection to guard against compromises to integrity and data privacy," Suzuki said.

    The rollout of the new wireless standard is going to be a multi-year process, Suzuki said, adding that 5G networks are likely to begin to be a commercial reality "within a couple of years."

    As a result, Suzuki added, some enterprises will soon have opportunities to sell "Internet of Things" solutions, new business models, data and process automation at a scale "never seen before."

