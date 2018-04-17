An entrepreneur won a lunch with Warren Buffett. Now he's looking to beat him with cryptocurrency

In 2015, Chinese entrepreneur Sam Ling and his partner spent $2.35 million bidding on a private lunch with Warren Buffett, hoping to get some investment advice from the legendary investor.
Three year later, the 31-year-old businessman still uses his photo with Buffett as his phone's wallpaper.
"Buffett is my idol," Ling, founder and CEO of Supwin Financial Services Group based in Guangzhou, China, told CNBC in Chinese. "I have been looking up to him and studying his investment strategies for so many years. I'm a loyal fan of his."
But that loyalty isn't stopping him from betting big on something Buffett — the world's third-richest person — has publicly projected "will come to a bad ending": cryptocurrency.