An entrepreneur won a lunch with Warren Buffett. Now he's looking to beat him with cryptocurrency

When asked what was the most memorable advice that Buffett shared with him during that $2.35 million lunch, Ling gave his answer without hesitation.

"Buffett touched on lots of issues during that lunch, but in the end, he said, 'Focus on what you are doing and you are already successful,'" recalled Ling. "This quote really left me with a deep impression and I followed his advice."

However, Buffett has made it clear he believes the craze over cryptocurrencies won't end well.

"In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending," the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said during an interview with CNBC's Betty Quick in January 2018.

But Ling disagreed with his idol this time, saying he is confident that BB Index returns will beat any traditional portfolio manager, including Buffett.

"Warren Buffett just won a 10-year bet that an index fund would outperform a collection of hedge funds over that time," said Ling. "And I want to make a bet with him that my cryptocurrency index will outperform his portfolio over the same period."

CNBC reached out to Warren Buffett's office for comment, but did not receive any response by the time this article published.

"We can understand why he doesn't touch cryptocurrencies. As long as we understand and focus on what we are passionate about, we are following his philosophy," said Ling.