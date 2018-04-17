Domino’s will now deliver your pizza to a park bench, beach or sports field

If you're hungry and hanging out at the beach and don't want to move, then Domino's will now deliver a pizza to you, even if you don't have a full address to give.

People at parks, beaches and other places that don't have a traditional address can now order pizza via Domino's website and mobile app.

More than 150,000 Domino's "hotspots" are available in the U.S., including famous landmarks and recreation grounds such as the James Brown statue in Augusta, Georgia, and the Tommy Lasorda Field of Dreams baseball field in Los Angeles.

Customers can choose a hotspot close by and provide instructions for delivery drivers to find them. They then get text messages updating them on progress, including the estimated time of arrival of their pizza.