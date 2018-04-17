Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals he's the largest holder in software company Open Text, calls it 'mispriced'

Blue Harbour Group chief executive Cliff Robbins revealed a new investment in Open Text Corp, a maker of enterprise software based in Canada.

"We're looking at this and saying this is an incredible investment opportunity for us," Robbins said. "Our models tell us that this company is going to earn about 3.30 [Canadian dollars] a share in just about 18 months. If they make another transformation acquisition, like Documentum — or sell the company, which is always possible in the software space — their return opportunities could be significantly higher than this."

"They're really great at M&A and have a private equity approach," he added. It's a "very mispriced and inexpensive company."

Robbins said that with a $400 million investment, Blue Harbour is the largest stockholder in the company. He delivered his comments at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York.

Founded in 1991, Open Text is a software company with products including enterprise content management and cloud technology. It acquired enterprise content platform Documentum from Dell EMC's Enterprise Content Division for $1.62 billion in 2017.

The hedge fund CEO founded Blue Harbour in 2004, and invests in undervalued companies and engages with management teams and boards of directors to try to create value in the company. Blue Harbour made headlines last year after it revealed a roughly 6.2 percent position in Adient, making the activist investor one of the automotive-seat supplier's biggest shareholders.