House GOP leader: Contrary to reports, Trump doesn't look bothered by Comey book or Cohen investigation

President Donald Trump is reportedly angry about several things these days, from an investigation of a key confidant to a hot new memoir by the FBI director he fired last year. But one top Republican lawmaker says that's not the case.

Trump appears unbothered by the criminal investigation of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, or by the tell-all book by James Comey, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy contended on Tuesday.

McCarthy, one of Trump's closest allies in Congress and a front-runner to succeed Speaker Paul Ryan as the top Republican in the House, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that Trump is not letting the recent news "get under his skin" and instead works "24 hours a day" focused on policy.

"I was just at dinner the other night with the president. You would not know any of this other stuff is going on," the California lawmaker said. He said the president spoke about Syria, the economy and "Right to Try," a bill to support terminally ill patients gaining access to experimental therapies.