IBM down on disappointing guidance

IBM stock fell more than 5 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday. The company will hold a teleconference with analysts at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

- Earnings: $2.45 per share, excluding certain items, vs. $2.42 per share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

- Revenue: $19.1 billion, vs. $18.84 billion as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Last quarter, IBM announced revenue growth from the year-ago quarter for the first time in more than five years. That streak is now continuing for a second quarter.

But in a statement the company reaffirmed its previous guidance of $13.80 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, for the full year of 2018, while analysts polled by FactSet had expected $13.83 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Cantor Fitzgerald analysts led by Joseph Foresi said in a Friday note that they were expecting IBM to report gains from companies upgrading to IBM's latest mainframe computer, the z14. That product was highlighted as a growth driver for IBM's Systems business in Tuesday's statement.

IBM continues to seek growth from its strategic imperatives, which include social, mobile, analytics and cloud. In the fourth quarter that group contributed 49 percent of all revenue, and the Cantor analysts expected that balance to be unchanged in the first quarter. In fact, strategic imperatives came in below that, representing 47 percent of all IBM revenue. Growth from the category came in at 15 percent year over year.

"The value is so much about the strategic imperatives area, and that's why I think this is a disappointment," Daniel Ives, chief strategy officer of GBH Insights, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday.

IBM's biggest business segment, technology services and cloud platforms, generated $8.63 billion in revenue, above the FactSet consensus estimate of $8.28 billion, according to StreetAccount.

The Cognitive Solutions and Global Business Services groups both slightly exceeded expectations. Cognitive Solutions fetched $4.3 billion in revenue, above the $4.22 billion consensus estimate, and Global Business Services had $4.2 billion, above the $4.05 billion estimate, according to StreetAccount.

The smaller Systems and Global Financing segments both came in below expectations. The former had $1.5 billion, under the $1.72 billion estimate, while the latter had $405 million in revenue, behind the $412.2 million estimate, StreetAccount said.

The company said it had a 16 percent tax rate, excluding certain items, in the first quarter, along with an $800 million discrete tax benefit.

With respect to guidance for the second quarter, analysts expect IBM to forecast $3.05 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $19.9 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

In the first quarter IBM announced the Cloud Private for Data software and an expansion of its partnership with Salesforce.

IBM stock is up 5.3 percent since the beginning of the year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

- CNBC's Ingrid Angulo contributed to this story.