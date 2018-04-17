    ×

    JetBlue flight attendants vote to unionize

    • Flight attendants will join Transport Workers Union.
    • The airline has about 5,000 inflight crewmembers.
    • Most U.S. airline flight attendants are unionized.
    Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    JetBlue planes at a gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

    JetBlue flight attendants have voted to unionize, the New York-based airline said on Tuesday.

    "While we respect the outcome of the election, we are disappointed in this result because we believe the direct relationship is superior to third-party representation," JetBlue said in a statement.

    The flight attendants voted 2,661 to 1,387 to join the Transport Workers Union, the labor group said.

    Most U.S. airlines' crews are unionized. Delta Air Lines is an exception.

    "As we move forward, we will work to come together around our mission to inspire humanity that has set JetBlue apart from other airlines since day one," JetBlue said.

    The airline says it has about 5,000 inflight crew members.

