As the special election battle for Arizona's 8th district congressional heats up, the Republican nominee in the race is bringing in a big player – House Speaker Paul Ryan – to help push her campaign over the finish line.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday on Capitol Hill, is projected to rack up $75,000 for Debbie Lesko's campaign, sources close to the former Arizona state senator, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNBC.

With an entrance fee of up to $2,500, the funds are expected to go directly to the campaign, the sources said.

Representatives for Lesko and Ryan declined to comment.

The Lesko money-making event comes right on the heels of two potentially game-changing incidents for the special election, which is scheduled for April 24. The race began after Republican Rep. Trent Franks abruptly resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.

On Tuesday, Hiral Tipirneni, a doctor running as a Democrat in a district that has traditionally voted for Republicans, got some good news from an outlier poll showing her leading Lesko by one point.