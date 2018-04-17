Porn star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday offered a $100,000 reward for the identification of a man whom she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, announced the reward on ABC's "The View." They also revealed a sketch of the of the "thug" Daniels said menaced her in 2011 when she was with her baby daughter in a parking lot. The sketch was drawn by long-time police artist Lois Gibson, Avenatti said.

"I was really rattled," Daniels said on the show.

The memory of the man's face "never really left me," she added. "It was just so shocking."

Daniels said the "handsome" man, who approached her as she was visiting a women's health center with her baby, threatened her.

"That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom," she said the man told her. "Forget about the story," the man added, according to Daniels. "Leave Mr. Trump alone."