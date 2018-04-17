    ×

    Politics

    Porn star Stormy Daniels offers $100,000 reward for identifying 'thug' who allegedly threatened her and baby over Trump affair

    Porn star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday offered a $100,000 reward for the identification of a man whom she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump.

    Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, announced the reward on ABC's "The View." They also revealed a sketch of the of the "thug" Daniels said menaced her in 2011 when she was with her baby daughter in a parking lot. The sketch was drawn by long-time police artist Lois Gibson, Avenatti said.

    "I was really rattled," Daniels said on the show.

    The memory of the man's face "never really left me," she added. "It was just so shocking."

    Daniels said the "handsome" man, who approached her as she was visiting a women's health center with her baby, threatened her.

    "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom," she said the man told her. "Forget about the story," the man added, according to Daniels. "Leave Mr. Trump alone."

    Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at ABC studios with her attorney Michael Avenatti (L) to appear on The View talk show in New York City, New York, U.S. April 17, 2018.
    Mike Segar | Reuters
    Shortly before the alleged encounter, Daniels had sold her story about Trump to a celebrity gossip magazine, but the magazine decided not to run it.

    Avenatti said he has an idea of who the man was, but he wants to know for certain.

    "We know that someone knows something," Avenatti said.

    The lawyer announced an email address, IDTheThug@gmail.com, as the place where people can send tips about the sketch.

    Avenatti declined to say if the sketch has been shared with law-enforcement authorities.

    Daniels said she did not go to the police about the threat when it occurred in 2011 because she feared that it would lead to exposure about her affair with Trump.

    "would have had to tell the police I had sex with Donald Trump and then the whole world would know," she said on "The View."

    "I didn't want my whole life turned upside down."

    Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, shortly after the president's wife gave birth to their son.

    Michael Cohen, Trump's long-time personal lawyer, paid Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 presidential election for what Daniels says was her silence about her encounters with Trump.

    Daniels is now suing Trump to be released from a non-disclosure agreement because he never signed it.

    Trump, through representatives, has denied his relationship with Daniels. The president has also said he was unaware of the payoff by Cohen at the time, a claim Daniels scoffed at Tuesday on "The View."

    FBI agents raided Cohen's office and home last week as part of a criminal probe seized files related to the payoff to Daniels.