The U.S. Air Force announced new principles and reforms to its space programs Tuesday, largely to increase the speed and capabilities of the military in the fourth domain.

To do so, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and her team are using their own version of Facebook's "move fast and break things" mantra, circa 2012, well known in Silicon Valley.

"If we're going to get to building fast and failing fast, we've got to start doing it in programs that matter," Air Force Assistant Secretary Will Roper told reporters Tuesday at the 34th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Roper was speaking about the Air Force's plans to cut four years off developing the military's next-generation missile warning satellite. Originally scheduled to take nine years to design and produce, according to Wilson, the new plans will use "common" components — meaning more universal — and will not have a "lengthy analysis of alternatives."

This is an overhaul that is "not just about going faster at management," Wilson said. "The biggest barrier to speed … [is] in the Pentagon."

She declared the Air Force must "rewire the paradigms in the Pentagon." Wilson's overhaul of the missile warning satellite program is just one example. Another is the restructuring the Space and Missiles Systems Center, a process expected to take six months.

"These initiatives are a start," Wilson said. "If speed matters, then you need to be thinking about all of the … standards for things to rapidly connect."