You may not want to retire in a large city with a big population.

And the good news is there are some quality suburbs from which to choose.

Digital marketing company ConsumerTrack recently ranked the top suburbs for retirees based on cost of living, median home prices and property tax rates, among other criteria.

Many of the towns that landed on the top 10 are based in Southern states across the country.

"They offer both cheap costs of living and social conditions that are conducive to retirees," said Andrew DePietro, content strategist, research and data analyst at ConsumerTrack.

Here's where you may want to settle down in your golden years.