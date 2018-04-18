    10 best U.S. suburbs for retirement

    You may not want to retire in a large city with a big population.

    And the good news is there are some quality suburbs from which to choose.

    Digital marketing company ConsumerTrack recently ranked the top suburbs for retirees based on cost of living, median home prices and property tax rates, among other criteria.

    Many of the towns that landed on the top 10 are based in Southern states across the country.

    "They offer both cheap costs of living and social conditions that are conducive to retirees," said Andrew DePietro, content strategist, research and data analyst at ConsumerTrack.

    Here's where you may want to settle down in your golden years.

    • 10. Olympia Fields, Illinois

      Mean household income: $116,779

      Median home listing price: $185,000

      Property tax (based on median home price): $4,249

    • 9. Bermuda Run, North Carolina

      Mean household income: $108,558

      Median home listing price: $167,450

      Property tax: $1,666

    • 8. Dennis, Massachusetts

      Mean household income: $97,988

      Median home listing price: $362,400

      Property tax: $2,634

    • 7. Plantation, Florida

      Mean household income: $79,797

      Median home listing price: $329,250

      Property tax: $4,122

    • 6. Pecan Plantation, Texas

      Mean household income: $97,902

      Median home listing price: $279,900

      Property tax: $2,733

    • 5. Sun City, Arizona

      Mean household income: $46,040

      Median home listing price: $169,900

      Property tax: $1,356

    • 4. Fairfield Harbour, North Carolina

      Mean household income: $65,903

      Median home listing price: $189,900

      Property tax: $1,343

    • 3. Sunset Beach, North Carolina

      Mean household income: $70,992

      Median home listing price: $324,900

      Property tax: $1,348

    • 2. Green Valley, Arizona

      Mean household income: $59,317

      Median home listing price: $198,990

      Property tax: $1,800

    • 1. Timber Pines, Florida

      Mean household income: $56,974

      Median home listing price: $159,900

      Property tax: $1,590

