Cramer's lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues   

Qualcomm: "I'm not there. I don't really like it right now. I need some of these things to be resolved. I need that NXPI deal to be resolved. Let's just say until that is, I am not a fan."

Worthington Industries: "Worthington Industries is in the metals business. When we talk about metals on this show, we talk Nucor. My charitable trust owns it. That's what you want to buy."

Dropbox: "There are two IPOs, although one really doesn't count as an IPO: Spotify, which I really like, and Dropbox. And [Dropbox CEO] Drew Houston, you know where to go when you want to report. You're going to come on our show when we're in California. Of course you are."

Myriad Genetics: "This company's been kicking around for a while. It's an early-stage company that sells at 25 times earnings. Good spec. Chart's bad."

Skechers: "I think Skechers is doing well. I happened to particularly like that Tony Romo ad. I'm not kidding. I think it's really good. Skechers is doing fine. I think that the boys who run that company have done a good job. They've weathered a lot."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions: "Now, Kratos has been in a crossfire. There's longs and shorts. We recommended it lower. It's a battleground stock. I don't want to be in a battleground. Sell."

YY Inc.: "We've got a trading problem. You know what that means? That means sell, sell, sell."

Enterprise Products Partners: "EPD is good. Now, remember, we had [CEO Mike] Mears on recently from Magellan, which I did not do a good job on for my charitable trust. Not at all. Jeez, that was a real bad call by me. But EPD is in the same biz and I think it's good and I think you ought to hold onto it."

American Water Works Company: "Always liked it. Good growth. Consistent company. Nothing the matter with that. I'd say it's a buy. It's been a buy since we started the show."