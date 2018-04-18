Goldman CEO Blankfein explains his itchy Twitter finger

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein admits he's a fan of Twitter.

Blankfein's own Twitter feed, which is verified, began last June with a criticism of the Trump administration's decision to abandon the Paris climate accord.

Since then, the banker has used the social media platform to direct not-so-veiled barbs at President Donald Trump over a variety of issues, including immigration policies, infrastructure spending, the civil unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer, and disparaging comments the president recently made about foreign countries.

His embrace of Twitter comes more than four years after Goldman led the company's $1 billion initial public offering. He and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey are still in touch.

"I discovered the instrument," he told CNBC's Wilfred Frost in an interview Wednesday.

Trump's own tweeting habits are a constant buzz in the Twitterverse and elsewhere, and Blankfein said he isn't trying to compete with that. But with 90,000 followers (about 10,000 of them in the media, Blankfein notes), it's a way to stay in the conversation of the moment.

"I like the fact that it is short. I think it's a challenge to say what you want to say, be a little bit provocative, not too provocative and say that in a small space. So I kind of like the medium," he said.