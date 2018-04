Apple's iPhone has an option that will prevent it from sending you notifications while you're driving.

It's a safer way to drive without distractions. A recent study from EverQuote found that 70 percent of drivers who activated the iPhone feature left it on while driving, which helped decrease phone use by 8 percent. That sounds minimal, but it can help save lives.

Activating "Do Not Disturb While Driving" mode while driving is easy.

Here's how to do it: