India vows to fix cash crunch as ATMs run empty — again

India is once again ramping up its printing of new banknotes, as the country attempts to try to tackle its latest cash crunch.

Less than 18 months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ban on high-denomination banknotes, India's government was forced into damage limitation mode on Tuesday after reports emerged that some ATMs in the country were running dry.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted Tuesday that India's renewed cash shortage was brought about by a "sudden and unusual increase" of withdrawals in some areas of the country.

He also sought to reassure those affected by the "temporary shortage" by saying they would not have to worry for long because the issue was being "tackled quickly."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also said late Tuesday that regional shortages of cash were likely "largely due to logistical issues of replenishing ATMs frequently."