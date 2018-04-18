Morgan Stanley shares surge after reporting record revenue for the first-quarter

Morgan Stanley posted first-quarter earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations on strong results in equity trading.

The bank said the revenues and net income were at record levels.

Morgan Stanley shares rose 3.3 percent in Wednesday's premarket session after the results.

Here's how the banking giant fared against analyst estimates:

EPS: $1.45 cents per share vs. $1.25 expected by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $11.1 billion vs. $10.363 billion expected

Wealth management: $4.4 billion vs. $4.5 billion expected by StreetAccount

Fixed income, commodities and currencies trading: $1.9 billion vs. $1.67 billion expected

Equities trading: $2.6 billion vs. $2.24 billion expected

"We delivered very strong results this quarter, with record revenues and net income - and an ROE above our target range. Each of our businesses performed well, with significant client engagement across our global franchise, and Sales and Trading a particular highlight in a more active environment," chief executive officer James Gorman said in the release.

The bank's net income rose to $2.7 billion for the quarter, up more than 40 percent from the $1.9 billion the previous year.

Morgan Stanley said the equity trading results benefited from "higher levels of client activity" during the quarter.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.