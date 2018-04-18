President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday identified four candidates for a proposed watchdog who would review potentially sensitive files seized from his office as part of a criminal probe before they are turned over to prosecutors.

All of the candidates previously served as prosecutors in the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. That is the office investigating Cohen.

Cohen and Trump lost a bid on Monday to get first crack at reviewing the files seized from Cohen's office last week to identify files that might be held back from prosecutors because of attorney-client privilege protections.

Lawyers for both Cohen and Trump expressed deep concern about the prosecution's plan to have a team of prosecutors not connected to Cohen's case conduct that review.

But U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood left open the possibility that she would appoint a so-called special master to help make that determination to some extent. She asked prosecutors and representatives for Cohen to identify candidates for that post.

Cohen's first choice is Bart Schwartz, chairman of Guidepost Solutions, a corporate intelligence firm. Schwartz previously served as chief of staff to Rudy Giuliani when Giuliani headed the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, is a supporter of Trump's who was considered but rejected, for the post of Attorney General of the United States in the Trump administration.

Cohen's second choice is Joan McPhee, a partner in the Manhattan law firm Ropes & Gray. McPhee represented an engineer indicted for obstruction of justice in the Deepwater Horizon oil drilling rig spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Three weeks before trial in 2015, charges were dropped against her client.

Tai Park, a partner in the Manhattan firm Park Jensen Bennett, is Cohen's third choice. Park had served for a decade in the US Attorney's Office, where he was chief of the narcotics unit as well as senior trial counsel in the securities and commodities fraud task force.

The fourth proposed candidate is George Canellos, a partner in the New York office of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, where he is global head of the litigation and arbitration group. Canellos had previously been at the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he served as co-director of the SEC's enforcement division. At the SEC, he supervised the insider trading actions against Raj Rajaratnam of Galleon Management.

Cohen is being investigated for business-related matters, according to prosecutors.

On April 9, FBI agents, armed with a search warrant signed by a federal judge, raided Cohen's office, apartment, and a hotel room where he has been staying while his home is renovated. Agents seized computer files, cell phones and boxes of documents.

Among the files seized were ones relating to a $130,000 payoff that Cohen made shortly before the 2016 presidential election to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels has said Cohen gave her that money in exchange for her agreement not to publicly discuss an affair she claims to have had with Trump in 2006. The White House has said Trump had no such affair, and Trump has said he was unaware of the deal Cohen cut with Daniels at the time it occurred.

Prosecutors also reportedly sought files related to a payment made by the National Enquirer made to another woman, Playboy model Karen McDougal, who likewise claims she had sex with Trump.

At a court hearing on Monday, Cohen's lawyers revealed that in addition to Trump, Cohen had two other clients who he had recently done legal work or consulting for.

One is now-former Republican Party fundraiser Elliott Broidy, a venture capitalist who consulted with Cohen about a $1.6 million payoff the married Broidy made to another Playboy model whom he had an affair with and impregnated. Broidy quit his GOP post last Friday after his infidelity came to light.

The other client Cohen identified was Fox News host Sean Hannity, who had asked Cohen's lawyers to keep his name out of court filings.

Hannity, after his name was revealed in court by Judge Wood's order to Cohen's lawyer, said he only had "brief discussions" relating to legal issues with Cohen, most of which concern real estate.

Hannity also said the discussions "never involved any matter between me and a third-party."