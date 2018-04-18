You can now buy drinks, snacks and even hangover cures in the back of your Uber

Passengers using Uber or Lyft are now able to buy drinks, snacks and even phone chargers while they are on their way from A to B.

The initiative comes from tech company Cargo, which has installed boxes of products including protein bar RXBAR, Sour Patch Kids sweets and hangover cure tablets into cars in U.S. cities including New York, Chicago and Baltimore.

Passengers can use their smartphone to choose from a menu on the Cargo mobile site while in transit, tap in their driver's code and choose and pay for their products. Drivers then unlock the display box when the car comes to a stop.

Cargo announced Wednesday that Coca-Cola is now a partner, with the brand providing its Smartwater drink to riders. On Wednesday, the company added Atlanta, home of Coke's global headquarters, to its list of cities where taxis will offer products for sale.