Oil tops $68 for the first time in more than three years as US crude stockpiles fall

Oil prices rose to their highest level since late 2014 after government data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week and as the market continued to worry about supply disruptions in key fossil fuel-producing nations.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit $68.45, a fresh high going back to Dec. 2, 2014. The contract was last up $1.44, or 2.2 percent, at $67.96.

Brent crude oil futures rose $1.34, or 1.9 percent, to $72.92 a barrel by 11:02 a.m. ET (1502 GMT). It earlier touched $73.41, matching an intraday high going back to Nov. 28, 2014.

U.S. commercial crude inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels in the week through April 13, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported.

Stockpiles of gasoline also dropped by 3 million barrels, while distillates fuels including diesel declined by 3.1 million barrels.

"It's a bullish report with the across-the-board drawdowns in everything," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

"There was really strong demand for gasoline, summer-like demand for gasoline," he said.

Gasoline demand was nearly 9.9 million barrels a day.

Crude futures were already higher ahead of the release after a report from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday afternoon previewed the drop in stockpiles.

At current levels, futures are approaching levels not seen since Thanksgiving of 2014, when OPEC refused to take steps to stop a decline in oil prices, sparking an even sharper drop.

OPEC has since reversed course, reaching a deal with Russia and other oil producers to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day starting in January 2017.